I-10 West reopened following 18-wheeler crash on Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed on the Mississippi River Bridge caused a closure of I-10 West for about an hour on Wednesday morning. The interstate was reopened around 9:15 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed 18 wheeler CLOSES I-10 West on "New Bridge" delay to 10/12 split. pic.twitter.com/J10MR4xcAH— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 23, 2020
The crash did not result in any injuries, and according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel from saddle tanks, which are side tanks that hold the truck's fuel.
Fire officials said that as of 9 a.m., Hazmat had stopped the leak and officials were waiting for the wrecker to arrive, in addition to the arrival of sand for the roadway.
This crash was one of many in Baton Rouge and surrounding areaa on Wednesday morning. The list of wrecks included an overturned 18-wheeler in Satsuma that briefly closed I-12 East around the same time as the crash on the Mississippi River Bridge.
UPDATE: Louisiana DOTD: All lanes are now open on I-12 East at Mile Marker 18 (before Satsuma). Congestion is...Posted by Livingston Parish Sheriff on Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Wednesday's rainy conditions likely played a role in contributing to multiple traffic incidents and road closures.
