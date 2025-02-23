I-10 west reopened after crash trapped drivers on Basin Bridge for hours

RAMAH – Crews reopened I-10 westbound at the Atachafalaya Basin Bridge after a crash involving two 18-wheelers closed both lanes for hours Wednesday morning. Drivers can still expect severe congestion and 30 mile traffic delays.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 a.m. near the Whiskey Bay Bridge and Ramah. First responders said two people suffered moderate injuries. The driver of one of the 18-wheelers was trapped inside the cabin of his truck. Crews worked for hours to free him. He was removed just after 2 p.m.

Louisiana State Police diverted incoming traffic to the 415 exit to Highway 190 toward Livonia, but many other drivers were trapped behind the accident as first responders worked. One WBRZ News 2 viewer said he had been trapped on the bridge for more than 3 hours waiting for the accident scene to clear.

Troopers say no hazardous materials leaking from the crash. Crews separated the trucks around 3:30 p.m. and worked to reopen the road for the next hour.