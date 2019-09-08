82°
I-10 West now OPEN at Whiskey Bay due to accident, Congestion reached 4 miles
WHISKEY BAY- Officials have now opened I-10 West on Whiskey Bay following closure due to a wreck.
The wreck was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night, expect congestion in the area.
All lanes are open I-10 West before the Whiskey Bay Bridge (Mile Marker 129). Congestion remains 4 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 9, 2019
