80°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 West reopened on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after crash
BATON ROUGE — I-10 West is reopened at mile marker 120 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after a crash.
Trending News
No other information on the crash is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD marks completion of College Flyover Project with ribbon-cutting
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
More than 6,600 Entergy customers out of power Thursday afternoon
-
Former head of LDWF pleads not guilty to money laundering, conspiracy charges
-
Man arrested as accessory to murder after Geronimo Street shooting; third arrest...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...
-
LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season
-
LSU baseball leaves for Omaha Wednesday
-
Saints and fans brave the heat for day one of mandatory minicamp