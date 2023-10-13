77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West closed near Prairieville from vehicle fire

1 hour 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, October 13 2023 Oct 13, 2023 October 13, 2023 6:21 PM October 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PRARIEVILLE - I-10 West is closed at Highway 73 near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire.

Video shows a car on the road bursting into flames, causing the road to be blocked off as authorities deal with the burning car.

This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days