I-10 West closed near Prairieville from vehicle fire
PRARIEVILLE - I-10 West is closed at Highway 73 near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire.
Video shows a car on the road bursting into flames, causing the road to be blocked off as authorities deal with the burning car.
This is a developing story.
