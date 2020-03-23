70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 West closed near Highland due to overturned garbage truck

Monday, March 23 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Early Monday morning, shortly after 4 a.m. a garbage truck traveling along I-10 West overturned, just before the Highland Road exit.

Officials have temporarily closed this section of the interstate to respond to the accident. Drivers headed out of Ascension Parish and into Baton Rouge should be aware that traffic is being diverted at LA 73 (Prairieville).

Due to the early hour of the day, area congestion remains minimal.

Follow @WBRZTraffic to keep an eye on this situation and other traffic incidents. 
 

