70°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 West closed near Highland due to overturned garbage truck
ASCENSION PARISH - Early Monday morning, shortly after 4 a.m. a garbage truck traveling along I-10 West overturned, just before the Highland Road exit.
Officials have temporarily closed this section of the interstate to respond to the accident. Drivers headed out of Ascension Parish and into Baton Rouge should be aware that traffic is being diverted at LA 73 (Prairieville).
Due to the early hour of the day, area congestion remains minimal.
Follow @WBRZTraffic to keep an eye on this situation and other traffic incidents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
During time of uncertainty restaurant provides free meals to service industry workers
-
Two churches hold service amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Mayor-President Broome responds to governor's stay-at-home order
-
Face masks and gloves collection
-
Ascension Parish family holds birthday party for loved one in nursing home