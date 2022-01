I-10 West closed near Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE - A portion of I-10 is closed in Iberville Parish due to a wreck Monday afternoon.

The closure happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the interstate at the Grosse Tete exit due to crash west of the exit. DOTD reported the wreck involved a burning vehicle.

No other details related to the crash were immediately available.