Latest Weather Blog
Travel Nightmare: I-10 closed, Hwy 190 now passable but crash is still present
I-10 is closed, but Hwy 190 is passable as of 8:30 a.m.
Both had temporarily been closed, westbound, between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Thursday morning.
However, as of 8:30 a.m., though a crash remains present on Hwy 190, westbound traffic is now once again passing in Livonia.
I-10 West at Lobdell closed earlier Thursday morning due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler in Henderson. Drivers are pushed off at LA 415 to Hwy 190.
This traffic incident was initially reported before 5 a.m.
WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation and update viewers.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
