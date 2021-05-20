Travel Nightmare: I-10 closed, Hwy 190 now passable but crash is still present

I-10 is closed, but Hwy 190 is passable as of 8:30 a.m.

Both had temporarily been closed, westbound, between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Thursday morning.

However, as of 8:30 a.m., though a crash remains present on Hwy 190, westbound traffic is now once again passing in Livonia.

I-10 West at Lobdell closed earlier Thursday morning due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler in Henderson. Drivers are pushed off at LA 415 to Hwy 190.



This traffic incident was initially reported before 5 a.m.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation and update viewers.

