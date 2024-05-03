76°
I-10 West closed at LA 415

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

I-10 West is closed at LA 415 due to an accident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Motorists are advised to use an Alternate Route.

The closure resulted from the cab of an 18-wheeler flipping on its side. Pictures show significant damage to the guardrails.

