I-10 WB between Lobdell, Grosse Tete to close for removal of overturned 18-wheeler

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 west between the Lobdell and Grosse Tete exits.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning before 6 a.m. and sources say three people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

As of 7 a.m. a tow truck is on its way to the scene of the crash and once it arrives that part of I-10 will temporarily shut down to allow for the safe removal of the overturned tanker.

Officials say the 18-wheeler had been carrying gasoline, but the crash did not appear to cause any leaks.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.