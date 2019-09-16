I-10 W will close overnight to remove wrecked semi

BATON ROUGE - I-10 W near the Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line will close late Monday so crews can clear a wrecked 18-wheeler from the grassy shoulder of the highway.

The truck was towed off the highway after an afternoon-long closure of the interstate. The truck sat in the grass alongside the interstate for the evening rush hours.

State Police said the interstate will close at 10 p.m. Monday. Traffic headed from Ascension into Baton Rouge will be diverted onto LA 73 to Airline Highway until the truck is removed.

State Police did not estimate how long it may take to remove the truck.

The truck lurched onto its side just before noon Monday. I-10 was either open or closed in varying intervals from the time of the crash until 4 p.m. when crews towed the truck from the lanes and onto the side of the highway.

