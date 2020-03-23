I-10 W reopens after temporarily closing due to overturned garbage truck near Highland

ASCENSION PARISH - Early Monday morning, shortly after 4 a.m. a garbage truck traveling along I-10 West overturned, just before the Highland Road exit.

Officials temporarily closed this section of the interstate to respond to the accident. The accident was cleared and this part of the interstate reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

At this time it is unknown if the accident resulted in any injuries.

