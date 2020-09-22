73°
I-10 W reopened; clean up of Basin Bridge vehicle fire completed after nearly 18 hours

5 hours 39 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 5:41 AM September 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, I-10 West has reopened.

The interstate had been closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) for a nearly 18-hour clean-up following  a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday

