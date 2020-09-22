67°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 W at Butte La Rose remains closed Tuesday morning due to yesterday's vehicle fire
WEST BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning I-10 West at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) remains closed due to a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday.
As of 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, traffic is being detoured at LA 415 (Lobdell).
The interstate is open on the eastbound side.
I-10 West remains closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) due to a vehicle fire. Traffic is being detoured at LA 415 (Lobdell).— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 22, 2020
Once clean up is completed on the west side of I-10, the interstate will be reopened.
Officials have not revealed when they anticipate clean up to be completed.
For morning traffic updates, watch 2une In from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow WBRZ traffic on Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season