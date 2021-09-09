84°
I-10 to close in both directions in Kenner and Metairie overnight

1 hour 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 5:15 PM September 09, 2021 in News
By: Letitia Walker

I-10 will be temporarily closed in both directions from Williams Boulevard to Loyola Drive in Kenner for Entergy to run transmission lines across the interstate.   The closure will begin at midnight on Friday, September 10, 2021.  Traffic traveling west will be diverted to Williams Boulevard and traffic traveling east will be diverted to Loyola Avenue.
Beginning at 2:00 am on Friday, September 10, 2021, I-10 will be temporarily closed in both directions from Clearview Parkway to Causeway Boulevard for Entergy to run transmission lines across the interstate in Metairie. Traffic traveling west will be diverted to Causeway Boulevard and traffic traveling east will be diverted to Clearview Parkway.

