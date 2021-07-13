Latest Weather Blog
I-10 reopens near Henderson after 18-wheeler wreck Tuesday
ST. MARTIN - Officials closed the interstate at LA 415 Tuesday morning to clear an overturned semi-trailer.
Early Tuesday, a crash on I-10 West at Henderson involving an 18-wheeler resulted in the closure of the interstate past the Henderson exit. Traffic was detoured at Henderson for hours.
The interstate reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT- I-10 is now closed at Lobdell as crews clear crash in Henderson. Take 190. pic.twitter.com/bOhGcO10lV— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021
MORE INFO: At least one 18- wheeler involved. Not fatal or hazmat.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021
I-10 West remains closed past Henderson. Traffic is being diverted at LA 347. 1 mile delay. pic.twitter.com/SVGZZJODa2— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 13, 2021
