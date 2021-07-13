88°
I-10 reopens near Henderson after 18-wheeler wreck Tuesday

1 hour 9 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, July 13 2021 Jul 13, 2021 July 13, 2021 10:50 AM July 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN - Officials closed the interstate at LA 415 Tuesday morning to clear an overturned semi-trailer.

Early Tuesday, a crash on I-10 West at Henderson involving an 18-wheeler resulted in the closure of the interstate past the Henderson exit. Traffic was detoured at Henderson for hours.

The interstate reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

 

 

