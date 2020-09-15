82°
I-10 reopens at LA 1 after overturn crash near bridge
BATON ROUGE - An on-ramp leading to the Mississippi River Bridge at I-10 was closed for hours Tuesday due to an overturned truck. The crash has since been cleared.
Drivers are advised to take LA 1 to Hwy 190 to get around those delays.
