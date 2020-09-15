82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 reopens at LA 1 after overturn crash near bridge

1 hour 31 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 5:45 PM September 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - An on-ramp leading to the Mississippi River Bridge at I-10 was closed for hours Tuesday due to an overturned truck. The crash has since been cleared.

Click HERE for the WBRZ traffic map.

Drivers are advised to take LA 1 to Hwy 190 to get around those delays.

Check below for traffic updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days