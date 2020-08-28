79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 reopened from southwest Louisiana to Texas line; shelter-in-place order lifted in Lake Charles area

54 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 3:54 PM August 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

State police say travel restrictions along I-10 from the Louisiana-Texas state line through southwest Louisiana have been lifted Friday. 

LSP announced Friday afternoon closures along the interstate caused by Hurricane Laura, which began Wednesday night, prompted by Hurricane Laura. 

State police also say the shelter-in-place order prompted by a chemical fire in the Lake Charles area has been lifted. 

Read the latest on the storm here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days