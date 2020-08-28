I-10 reopened from southwest Louisiana to Texas line; shelter-in-place order lifted in Lake Charles area

State police say travel restrictions along I-10 from the Louisiana-Texas state line through southwest Louisiana have been lifted Friday.

LSP announced Friday afternoon closures along the interstate caused by Hurricane Laura, which began Wednesday night, prompted by Hurricane Laura.

State police also say the shelter-in-place order prompted by a chemical fire in the Lake Charles area has been lifted.

