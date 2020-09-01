I-10 remains closed west of Baton Rouge to clear hazmat crash

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a Hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West. Traffic was diverted at La 415 in Lobdell while crews cleared the wreckage.



Officials say the tanker that was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas began leaking after falling over the bridge around 5 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

