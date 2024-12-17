I-10 over Bonnet Carre Spillway reopens after closure for fog; Lake Pontchartrain Causeway blocked

LAPLACE — State highway crews temporarily closed the Interstate 10 bridge over the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday morning because of fog. The closure came just hours after the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was closed after fog likely contributed to several accidents on the span connecting the New Orleans area to the Northshore.

The WBRZ Storm Team says weather conditions have been ripe for morning fog. Another morning of foggy weather is expected tomorrow.

Traffic leaving New Orleans had been diverted just past the Louis Armstrong International Airport. Eastbound traffic was diverted at LaPlace. Highway crews reopened all lanes of I-10 about 10:45 a.m., but the causeway remained closed. Signs posted near the bridge suggested the span could reopen by noon.

The causeway's operators said 11 cars were involved in fog-related crashes, but there were reports that up to 40 or 50 vehicles were involved. The higher numbers could not be confirmed immediately.

The National Weather Service overnight had issued a dense fog advisory for the lake and other points in coastal Louisiana, saying visibility would be reduced to a mile or less.

Last year, a "super fog" event that included smoke and fog led to a 168-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, which is located about 18 miles west of the causeway. Those crashes left seven dead.