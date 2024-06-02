75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10/I-110 split westbound reopened after 18-wheeler blocked road

34 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2024 Jun 2, 2024 June 02, 2024 9:12 AM June 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The I-10/I-110 split westbound is now reopened after being blocked off  by an 18-wheeler.

Video showed officials attempting to move the truck as it is was lodged into the concrete wall, blocking the road.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days