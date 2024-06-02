75°
I-10/I-110 split westbound reopened after 18-wheeler blocked road
BATON ROUGE - The I-10/I-110 split westbound is now reopened after being blocked off by an 18-wheeler.
Video showed officials attempting to move the truck as it is was lodged into the concrete wall, blocking the road.
