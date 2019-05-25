I-10 Eastbound partially reopened at Whiskey Bay

IBERVILLE- I-10 Eastbound at Whiskey Bay has partially reopened but congestion is still miles in length.

Officials announced Saturday morning that I-10 Eastbound was closed at Whiskey Bay due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Congestion has now reached almost four miles in length.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, the left lane remains blocked at mile marker 126.

The left lane remains blocked I-10 East at mile marker 126 (Whiskey Bay) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Henderson. Motorists are advised to use I-49 North to US 190 East as an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 25, 2019

Authorities are urging motorist to use I-49 North to Hwy 190 eastbound as an alternate route.

There is no word yet on any injuries related to the crash.