I-10 Eastbound partially reopened at Whiskey Bay

1 hour 38 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 May 25, 2019 10:35 AM May 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE- I-10 Eastbound at Whiskey Bay has partially reopened but congestion is still miles in length.

Officials announced Saturday morning that I-10 Eastbound was closed at Whiskey Bay due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Congestion has now reached almost four miles in length.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, the left lane remains blocked at mile marker 126.

Authorities are urging motorist to use I-49 North to Hwy 190 eastbound as an alternate route. 

There is no word yet on any injuries related to the crash.

