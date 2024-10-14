78°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 eastbound near Gramercy shut down after crash
GRAMERCY - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Gramercy are shut down after an 18-wheeler crashed Monday evening.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6 p.m.
No information about injuries was reported.
Trending News
It's unclear how long the road will be blocked. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Fire seeking raise for firefighters through millage on November election...
-
"It's worth it:" LSU students say storming field after big win was...
-
'It's been a complete mess:' Aging bridge disrupts bus routes in St....
-
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
-
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early...