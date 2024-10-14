78°
I-10 eastbound near Gramercy shut down after crash

1 hour 45 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 6:37 PM October 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GRAMERCY - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Gramercy are shut down after an 18-wheeler crashed Monday evening. 

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6 p.m. 

No information about injuries was reported. 

It's unclear how long the road will be blocked. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. 

