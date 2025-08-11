90°
I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at La. 73 reopens after oil spill

2 hours 18 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 10:49 AM August 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp from La. 73 was closed Monday due to oil on the road. 

Ascension Parish deputies closed the ramp around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters also responded.

By 11 a.m., the ramp reopened. 

