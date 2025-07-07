92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 eastbound closed between Lafayette and Whiskey Bay after crash at end of police pursuit

24 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 2:45 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY - The Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked a vehicle pursuit involved a stolen van on the Basin Bridge, sources said Monday. 

The chase originated from somewhere in Baton Rouge. WBRZ watched the pursuit on the Basin Bridge westbound until the driver turned around in the median near Henderson and headed back toward Baton Rouge. 

I-10 at Whiskey Bay was closed eastbound after the car reportedly struck another vehicle before crashing itself. As of 2 p.m., the interstate was still closed between I-49 in Lafayette and Whiskey Bay. 

"Motorists can either use U.S. Highway 190 or an alternate route to avoid delays," officials said.

