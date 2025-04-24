76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One lane open on I-10 eastbound near Lobdell after trailer catches fire on road's shoulder

1 hour 58 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 2:34 PM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOBDELL — Only the left lane of Interstate 10 eastbound is open Thursday afternoon near Lobdell after a trailer caught fire along the road's shoulder.

The fire broke out around mile marker 147 near the La. 415 exit around 2 p.m. The left lane re-opened around 2:40 p.m.

Trending News

The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department is responding to the blaze.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days