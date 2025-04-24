One lane open on I-10 eastbound near Lobdell after trailer catches fire on road's shoulder

LOBDELL — Only the left lane of Interstate 10 eastbound is open Thursday afternoon near Lobdell after a trailer caught fire along the road's shoulder.

The fire broke out around mile marker 147 near the La. 415 exit around 2 p.m. The left lane re-opened around 2:40 p.m.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department is responding to the blaze.