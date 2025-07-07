89°
I-10 eastbound reopens between Lafayette and Whiskey Bay after crash at end of police pursuit
WHISKEY BAY - The Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked a vehicle pursuit involved a stolen van on the Basin Bridge, sources said Monday.
The chase originated from somewhere in Baton Rouge. WBRZ watched the pursuit on the Basin Bridge westbound until the driver turned around in the median near Henderson and headed back toward Baton Rouge.
I-10 at Whiskey Bay was closed eastbound after the car reportedly struck another vehicle before crashing itself. The interstate was reopened around 4 p.m.
