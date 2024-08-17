88°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 Eastbound closed between Baton Rouge and New Orleans
GARYVILLE - Interstate 10 Eastbound between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned and is now blocking all lanes.
Trending News
The crash is less than a mile east of the LA-641 exit.
Law enforcement is routing traffic off of I-10 south onto LA-641 and then on Airline Highway in Gramercy.
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former WBRZ Investigative Reporter to be honored with room named in his...
-
Man deliberately crashed car through Baptist church, said he was 'riding with...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court settles challenges involving 2 Port Allen city government races
-
LSU students to begin moving onto campus today
-
Tree falls on vehicle along Hwy 43 in Livingston Parish