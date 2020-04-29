I-10 East reopens near Highland Rd. after 7-car pile-up

Photo: Louisiana State Police

UPDATE: I-10 East has reopened at the scene of the crash. Expect delays in the area.

*****

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, around 6:50 a.m., an accident involving seven vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, caused the closure of I-10 East after Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166.

At this time officials are responding to the collisions, which they say caused minor injuries.