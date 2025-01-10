I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 re-opened after vehicle overturns

GONZALES - The I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 was closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to officials.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying to expect delays around 6:38 p.m. According to officials, no major injuries resulted due to the crash.

The ramp has since been re-opened.