I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 re-opened after vehicle overturns
GONZALES - The I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 was closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to officials.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying to expect delays around 6:38 p.m. According to officials, no major injuries resulted due to the crash.
The ramp has since been re-opened.
