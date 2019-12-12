I-10 east near Highland Rd to close Thursday night for post-accident clean up of wrecked 18-wheeler

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Clean up efforts from an early morning accident on I-10 eastbound between the Highland Road and Prairieville exit, just before the Bluff Road overpass, may cause traffic delays on Thursday night.

Before 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer ran off the highway and into the tree line. The 18-wheeler remains at the scene of the accident, and Louisiana State Police say it will not be removed until Thursday night.

Officials explain they'll have to close that part of the interstate to ensure the safe removal of the tractor trailer, and they'd rather do this in the evening.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the traffic situation in this area until clean up is completed.

