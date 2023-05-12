75°
I-10 East closed on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to vehicle fire

Friday, May 12 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Langley

WHISKEY BAY - All lanes on I-10 East are closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire.

DOTD reported the closure shortly after midnight Friday.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.

This is a developing story.

