I-10 East closed on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to vehicle fire
WHISKEY BAY - All lanes on I-10 East are closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a vehicle fire.
DOTD reported the closure shortly after midnight Friday.
Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 East onto I-49.
This is a developing story.
