I-10 East closed for repairs at Bonnet Carre Spillway after fiery 18-wheeler crash

LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans for much of Wednesday.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. just past the I-10/I-55 split. Video from the scene showed a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.

State police announced Wednesday evening that the bridge sustained damage from the fire and would need to remain closed for repairs until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

Troop B Traffic Advisory:



Troopers & emergency personnel are responding to an injury crash on #I10 EB at milepost 212. I-10 EB and I-55 SB traffic is being diverted to US 51. Troopers are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/p1JOGUJ7dl — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 8, 2019

There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.