I-10 East closed for repairs at Bonnet Carre Spillway after fiery 18-wheeler crash

Wednesday, May 08 2019 1:23 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans for much of Wednesday.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. just past the I-10/I-55 split. Video from the scene showed a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.

State police announced Wednesday evening that the bridge sustained damage from the fire and would need to remain closed for repairs until further notice.

Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.

