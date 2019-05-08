Latest Weather Blog
I-10 East closed for repairs at Bonnet Carre Spillway after fiery 18-wheeler crash
LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans for much of Wednesday.
The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. just past the I-10/I-55 split. Video from the scene showed a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.
State police announced Wednesday evening that the bridge sustained damage from the fire and would need to remain closed for repairs until further notice.
Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.
Troop B Traffic Advisory:— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 8, 2019
Troopers & emergency personnel are responding to an injury crash on #I10 EB at milepost 212. I-10 EB and I-55 SB traffic is being diverted to US 51. Troopers are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/p1JOGUJ7dl
There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenant says landlord ignored water leak, resulting in moldy mess
-
Ascension homeowners pushing for new floodplain ordinance
-
Mayor's office to consider 20% budget cut in preparation of successful St....
-
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway
-
Daughters of Zion United to hold annual pre-mother's day prayer breakfast