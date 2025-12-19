48°
I-10 East back open at mile marker 132 near Ramah exit after to vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has re-opened at mile marker 132, before LA 3000 near the Ramah exit, after a vehicle fire.
The fire happened around 6 p.m.
