27°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 East back open in Ascension Parish after crash destroys guardrail
ST. AMANT - I-10 East reopened near Airline Highway Tuesday afternoon after an overturned vehicle destroyed a portion of the interstate's guardrail.
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. and shut down the roadway to traffic between US 61 and LA 641. The roadway was reopened shortly before 2 p.m..
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday 12pm Weather Update
-
St. Francisville relatively peaceful as residents follow winter storm advisories
-
Ascension residents bundle up, brave cold weather on Tuesday morning
-
Road closures, icy conditions mark EBR's coldest Mardi Gras on record
-
Entergy to restore power to some areas tonight, others tomorrow