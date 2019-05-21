I-10 E closed as crews clear roadway following 18-wheeler crash

EAST BATON ROUGE - Troopers are currently working to clear the interstate following a morning crash.

Authorities say an 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 East near the East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish line before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Overturned 18- wheeler carrying non-hazardous baking powder like substance on the right shoulder EB I-10 at the Bluff overpass. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 21, 2019

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m. to traffic.

I-10 East is closed at Highland Road due to vehicle recovery. Congestion is approaching Siegen Lane. Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 21, 2019

Traffic is being diverted to Highland Road to Airline Highway.