I-10 E closed as crews clear roadway following 18-wheeler crash

By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Troopers are currently working to clear the interstate following a morning crash.

Authorities say an 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 East near the East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish line before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway was closed just before 9 a.m. to traffic.

 

Traffic is being diverted to Highland Road to Airline Highway.

