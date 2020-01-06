I-10 drivers should expect a traffic shift over Highland Road

EAST BATON ROUGE / ASCENSION PARISH - Drivers traveling along I-10 in East Baton Rouge and Ascension will notice a slight eastbound shift over Highland Road as On the Greaux crews continue to widen the interstate.

The shift will occur as I-10 eastbound drivers are approaching the Highland Road overpass.

Vehicles will be directed to a portion of a new bridge over Highland so crews can demolish the existing eastbound overpass.

The shift began Sunday and will probably continue for several weeks.

Officials say demolition of the old overpass should take about two weeks, which means Highland Road -under the interstate- will be closed at the time of the demolition.

But, all closures will occur after 9 p.m. and traffic will be restored each morning.

After the old overpass is taken down, crews will construct the third segment of the new I-10 bridge over Highland, which will accommodate three lanes of traffic each way.

Completion of the new bridge over Highland will be one of the last steps in finishing the interstate widening project, which involves expanding the interstate from four lanes to six between Highland and LA 73 in Prairieville.

