Road crews shift one of I-10's three lanes near City Park; suspend work until weather improves

Traffic moves westbound on I-10 in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Road crews were able to shift one westbound lane in anticipation of road construction, but let the others remain as they suspended work ahead of expected bad weather.

BATON ROUGE — Road work scheduled for the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Acadian Thruway and Lorri Burgess Avenue in Baton Rouge has been postponed, but the workers were able to shift one lane of the roadway before suspending work because of expected bad weather.

The remainder of the work that was set to begin Thursday has been pushed back. Until work resumes, the center lane of I-10 westbound will be exceptionally wide.

Lane closures scheduled for I-10 westbound between Essen Lane and College drive have been pushed back to the period from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9. Nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., two westbound lanes will be closed.

In the area near City Park Lake, crews were able to shift the innermost westbound lane of I-10 between Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive before stopping, but shifting the center and outer lanes will have to wait until crews can restripe them. The closures are part of a long-running I-10 corridor improvement plan.

DOTD reminds drivers to drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

