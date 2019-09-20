I-10 closed near Houston after barges break loose, hit bridge

HOUSTON - At least two barges hit the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River in Texas following Tropical Storm Imelda.

ABC 13 said the roadway is closed in both directions near Channelview. The interstate is also shut down eastbound at Magnolia and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg.

Early this morning, multiple barges broke loose from the north side of the San Jacinto River @ I-10 East. Barges are stacked up. There is possible structural damage to the bridge, @TxDOTHouston will assess further this morning. @HCSOTexas is on the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2019

According to the Coast Guard around 12:05 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet.

Of those nine, at least two hit the bridge. Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens said one barge may have combustible liquid inside, but that is still unconfirmed.

It's not clear when the bridge will reopen.