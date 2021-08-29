I-10 closed in Ascension Parish due to downed trees

PRAIRIEVILLE - I-10 was closed in both directions near Prairieville due to debris in the roadway Sunday evening.

Officials said the interstate was closed shortly before 7 p.m. between the Prairieville and Gramercy exits due to multiple downed trees.

I-10 is closed in both directions from Exit 173 (LA 73 Prairieville) - Exit 194 (LA 641 Gramercy) due to multiple down trees. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 29, 2021

Drivers should US 61 as an alternate route.