I-10 closed in Ascension Parish due to downed trees

3 hours 19 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 7:03 PM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - I-10 was closed in both directions near Prairieville due to debris in the roadway Sunday evening.

Officials said the interstate was closed shortly before 7 p.m. between the Prairieville and Gramercy exits due to multiple downed trees. 

Drivers should US 61 as an alternate route.

