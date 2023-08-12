99°
I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi state line back open, massive brush fire still burning

6 hours 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 11:59 AM August 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

I-10 along the Louisiana-Mississippi state line was shut down in both directions Friday afternoon due to a large brush fire. As of Saturday morning, the interstate had been reopened. 

                             

Both the New Orleans National Weather Service and Mississippi Highway Patrol issued statements about how the fire affects visibility and driver safety. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Many fire services and first responders are working to get rid of the fires.

