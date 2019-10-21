Latest Weather Blog
I-10 Ascension/EBR Parish lane closures
BATON ROUGE /ASCENSION - Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced that I-10, westbound, will have one lane closed from Highland Road to Hwy 73 (Jefferson Hwy) beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 8.
Closure times are as follows:
WESTBOUND
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019
Thursday, October 31, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019
Friday, November 1, 2019 9:00 PM – 8:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019
Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, November 3, 2019
Sunday, November 3, 2019 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM Monday, November 4, 2019
Monday, November 4, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019
Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, November 8, 2019
Permit loads over 11’ should call the DOTD permit office for alternate routes.
The closure is necessary for concrete paving operations.
Commuters should travel to the I-10 WB Off Ramp to Seigen Lane Interchange and I-10 WB On Ramp to LA 73 Interchange as a detour route.
Visit DOTD's website, for more information.
