Latest Weather Blog
Hyundai recalls SUVs; software flaw may stop acceleration
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling about 41,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because a software glitch can stop the vehicles from accelerating.
The recall came after pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It covers 2016 Tucson models with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.
Hyundai says it started getting reports in June that the engines would rev but the SUVs wouldn't move. Engineers traced the problem to the transmission control computer that monitors driving to refine gear shifting. If the gas pedal is repeatedly cycled, the Tucsons may not accelerate.
Hyundai at first sent a service bulletin to dealers but decided to do a recall after meeting with the safety agency.
The recall began Sept. 7. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather peacefully at state capitol to protest against police brutality
-
Free coronavirus anti-body testing for those who donate blood
-
Bar owners start thinking about reopening ahead of Governor's phase two announcement
-
Baton Rouge residents watch historic SpaceX launch
-
Mom and pop shops buzzing with business after shutdown