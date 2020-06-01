Hyundai recalls SUVs; software flaw may stop acceleration

DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling about 41,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because a software glitch can stop the vehicles from accelerating.



The recall came after pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It covers 2016 Tucson models with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.



Hyundai says it started getting reports in June that the engines would rev but the SUVs wouldn't move. Engineers traced the problem to the transmission control computer that monitors driving to refine gear shifting. If the gas pedal is repeatedly cycled, the Tucsons may not accelerate.



Hyundai at first sent a service bulletin to dealers but decided to do a recall after meeting with the safety agency.



The recall began Sept. 7. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer.