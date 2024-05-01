65°
Latest Weather Blog
Hwy 74 now open after major crash
ASCENSION-
All lanes are open on LA 74 after an early morning crash shut down the roadway part of the highway.
State police responded to the crash that took place between Dutchtown and St. Gabriel early Monday morning.
Police say there were two vehicles involved in the crash, and one was overturned.
Trending News
Injuries are non-life threatening, police say.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Archdiocese of New Orleans under investigation for decades-long child sex trafficking coverup
-
Officials to test Killian well Wednesday morning
-
US judges throw out newly-drawn Louisiana Congressional maps
-
Tickfaw man convicted following 'one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Livingston...
-
St. George leaders say they want East Baton Rouge to return residents'...
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy