Hwy 74 now open after major crash

6 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, September 18 2017 Sep 18, 2017 September 18, 2017 6:26 AM September 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION-

All lanes are open on LA 74 after an early morning crash shut down the roadway part of the highway.

State police responded to the crash that took place between Dutchtown and St. Gabriel early Monday morning.

Police say there were two vehicles involved in the crash, and one was overturned.

Injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

