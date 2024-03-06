57°
HVAC malfunction sparks building fire off Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE - A fire off of Airline Hwy was caused by an HVAC malfunction Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of Airway Drive for a commercial building fire. Crews found and contained the fire that was believed to be started inside a hair salon.

The fire was determined to have been caused by a malfunction in the HVAC unit.

No injuries were reported.

