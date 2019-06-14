86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Husband, wife accused of selling drugs with child in vehicle

2 hours 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 June 14, 2019 10:03 AM June 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The sheriff's office has arrested a husband and wife accused of making a drug sale with a small child in their vehicle.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Cedric Cage and 43-year-old Rhashida Cage were taken into custody on Thursday, June 13. Authorities say Cedric Cage was conducting what appeared to be a drug sale on Greenwell Springs Road with his wife and a small child seated in the vehicle. 

Booking records say Cage led officials on a brief foot pursuit, but was taken into custody shortly after. 

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the Cage residence on Joyce Drive and found the following: cocaine, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Cedric and Rhashia Cage were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.

Clumon Lanieux was at the residence at the time of the raid, and was also taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Clemon Lanieux

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days