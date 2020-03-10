Husband refuses plea deal in killing of Brusly teacher, will stand trial this summer

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of murdering his wife and then going on the run with his young daughter for more than seven years will go to trial instead of taking a plea deal.

According to the Advocate, Oscar Lozada refused to plead guilty to lesser charges Tuesday in the killing of his wife, Sylviane.

Sylviane disappeared from her home in 2011. Investigators believe Lozada killed and dismembered his wife before hiding the remains.

Lozada fled to Venezuela after the alleged killing. He was located in Mexico in 2018 and extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

The couple's daughter was also located by authorities and has since been reunited with her mother's family.

Court records show Lozada's trial is scheduled for July 15.