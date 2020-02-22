Husband and wife killed in single vehicle crash

LOTTIE- A husband and wife were left dead due to a single-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish.

State Police say the wreck happened on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 81 killing 48-year-old Jason Wilson and 49-year-old Atrina Wilson.

Troopers believe the crash happened as the Wilson's was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and overturned. After overturning, the Chevrolet struck a tree bordering the roadway.

The two suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Atrina Wilson for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.