49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Husband and wife killed in single vehicle crash

51 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 February 22, 2020 9:44 PM February 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOTTIE-  A husband and wife were left dead due to a single-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

State Police say the wreck happened on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 81 killing 48-year-old Jason Wilson and 49-year-old Atrina Wilson.

Troopers believe the crash happened as the Wilson's was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and overturned. After overturning, the Chevrolet struck a tree bordering the roadway.

The two suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Atrina Wilson for analysis.   

This crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days