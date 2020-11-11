Eta strengthens into a hurricane as it hovers near Florida, threatening a fourth landfall

Flooding in Pembroke Pines, Florida due to Tropical Storm Eta in November of 2020

As of Wednesday morning, Eta has gained strength and become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it hovers in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Update: #Eta becomes a hurricane again offshore of southwestern Florida. pic.twitter.com/xSYH8gIj8I — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 11, 2020

Hurricane Eta's current course puts it along the Big Bend of Florida, just to the east of Ocala, by Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday night, making 2020 the most active hurricane season on record with 29 storms so far.

No watches or warnings are in place as Theta, now a tropical storm, will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating, according to the NHC.

And yet another storm seems to be forming south of Puerto Rico, the NHC said, and there's a 70% chance it will become the 30th named storm, breaking Theta's brand-new record.

"A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea," the organization said.

According to CNN, this is the latest in hurricane season that two named storms have been active at the same time in the Atlantic since 1932.